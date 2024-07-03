E-Paper

Rakul Preet Singh's got a funny response to people asking about her wedding plans

Rakul and Jackky tied the knot in a close ceremony in Goa on February 21.

By ANI

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 2:11 PM

Last updated: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 2:12 PM

Actor Rakul Preet Singh, currently busy promoting her upcoming film Indian 2, recently engaged with fans in a Q&A session on Instagram Stories.

During the session, a fan asked about her marriage plans to which Rakul cheekily responded by posting an adorable picture from her wedding with actor Jackky Bhagnani in traditional attire.


The fan asked, "Mam shaadi ka kya plan hai (Ma'am, what is your marriage plan?)"

Apart from posting the picture, she added a hilarious reply with a caption that read, "Ho gai hai bhai! Kitni baar karaoge (It's already happened, guys! How many times do you want it to happen?)"


Rakul and Jackky tied the knot in a close ceremony in Goa on February 21. They had two ceremonies - as per Sikh and Sindhi traditions. Both opted for designer Tarun Tahiliani's wedding attire on their D-Day.

The wedding was attended by the couple's family members and close friends in Goa. From Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol, the who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the ceremony to bless the couple as they embarked on their new journey.

