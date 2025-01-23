Rajpal Yadav receives death threats via email

Actor Rajpal Yadav have reportedly received death threats through an email.

The threatening message was sent to Rajpal Yadav's email account from a person named Vishnu, who allegedly warned that Sharma, his family, his associates, and Rajpal Yadav would be killed.

The email, sent on December 14, 2024, raised concerns and led to a formal complaint.

The threatening message was sent from the email address don99284@gmail.com to Rajpal Yadav's team email account, teamrajpalyadav@gmail.com.

This led to immediate action, with Yadav's wife, Radha Rajpal Yadav, filing a police complaint at the Amboli Police Station in Mumbai.

The Amboli Police has registered the case under Section 351(3) of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with the threat of harm.

They are now conducting an investigation into the threat and the person behind the malicious email.