Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' is coming

Rajinikanth is back to entertain audience with Jailer 2.

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the makers officially announced the film's sequel with a special promo featuring director Nelson Dilipkumar and music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

In the clip, Nelson and Anirudh are seen chilling in a house in Goa when they are interrupted by some goons. These goons are killed by knives and guns thrown at them. Then, Rajinikanth makes a captivating entry.

Nelson expressed his gratitude to Rajinikanth and announced the film on X (formerly Twitter) with a caption that read, "Immensely happy to announce my next film #Jailer2 with the one and only #Superstar #Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir and with my favourite @sunpictures #Kalanithimaran sir and my dearest loving friend @anirudhofficialand thanks to my team @KVijayKartik @Nirmalcuts @KiranDrk #pallavisingh #chethan @kabilanchelliah #suren (sic)."