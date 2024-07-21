Radhikka Madan: 'Acting allows me to live my unfulfilled dreams'

Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 10:46 AM Last updated: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 12:52 PM

Bollywood actress Radhikka Madan is making waves with her latest release, Sarfira, which features her alongside actor Akshay Kumar.

The film, directed by Indian National Award-winner Sudha Kongara, promises a captivating story set against the backdrop of India's booming start-up culture and aviation industry.

Reflecting on her role and the film, Madan expressed her passion for acting, highlighting how it allows her to fulfil dreams through her characters.

Acting, for Madan, has become a way to explore life's experiences. She said, "I think all the dreams that were left unfulfilled, I can fulfil them through my characters," adding, "Like, I didn't go to college. I started working when I was 17-18 years old. I didn't complete college. So, when I was doing English Medium, I fulfilled that dream as well."

Madan also revealed that to prepare for her role in Sarfira, she underwent extensive training to master the Marathi dialect.

"We took Marathi classes in Marathi for a good two-three months," she revealed.

Her dedication extended to cultural immersion, "And I listened to Marathi songs, learnt their body language; also there is a local salon, they only speak Marathi there, so I used to go there to get services done like nail services or something like that."

Speaking about her connection to her role, she said, "Rani as a character is very fiery, driven and independent. These qualities in her attracted me. I became an actor because I get easily bored of one life, I wanted to do something that challenges me a lot."

Regarding her co-star Kumar, Madan praised his professionalism and dedication on set saying, "He's a thorough professional and I love that quality about him. We shared great chemistry on screen."