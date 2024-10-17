Radhika Apte expecting first child with husband Benedict Taylor

Acclaimed actress Radhika Apte has officially announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband, music composer Benedict Taylor.

The revelation came during her appearance on the red carpet at the BFI London Film Festival on October 16, where she showcased her baby bump while attending the screening of her latest film, Sister Midnight.

Apte's pregnancy surprise delighted fans, as she shared her experience at the festival through social media, posting photos that captured her radiant presence on the red carpet.

The actress was met with a wave of congratulations and well-wishes from her fans online.

Radhika Apte and Benedict Taylor, who have been married since 2012, maintain a relatively private lifestyle despite their prominent careers in the entertainment industry.

The couple, who split their time between London and Mumbai, initially met in 2011 when Radhika was in London for a sabbatical focused on contemporary dance.

They lived together before tying the knot in a small ceremony in 2012, followed by an official celebration in 2013.