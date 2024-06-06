R Madhavan unveils poster of movie 'Miss You'

Published: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 12:44 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 12:45 PM

Indian actor R Madhavan unveiled a poster with the first look of the actor Siddharth in the movie Miss You.

"After the multiple Award winning # Chithha my dear bro Sid picks up a story on the way after ages...Roses are red,Violets are Blue, Sid's next romance film is Miss you. We know you've all missed him too...The Lover Man Sid is back This is going to be historic as well. The heart flutter," Madhavan wrote.

The poster depicts the actor with a backpack.

The movie, Miss You, has been directed by N. Rajasekar; the music is by Gibran.

Meanwhile, Siddharth is also in the headlines for his engagement to actor Aditi Rao Hydari.

Siddharth announced his engagement to Aditi Rao Hydari on March 28 in Telangana, sharing photos on Instagram where they proudly displayed their engagement rings.