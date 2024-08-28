R Madhavan, Dia Mirza's 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' to be re-released in theatres

The actor took to Instagram and shared a series of beautiful pictures and a video from their Maldives diaries
Romantic drama Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (RHTDM) is all set to be re-released in theatres.
The film will be re-released on August 30.
Excited about the re-release of the film, producer Jackky Bhagnani in a note shared by his team, said, "This film holds a very special place in my heart, as it was my first project as an Assistant Director (AD). I was quite young at the time, and being part of the AD team gave me the incredible opportunity to work closely with Maddy, Saif, and Dia on set."
He added, "It was truly inspiring to witness such talented performers in action and to be part of what would become a cult classic. Even today, the film enjoys immense popularity among the youth, with its beautiful melodies that continue to sound fresh and captivating and we are really glad to bring this back to our audiences for them to enjoy."
RHTDM was released in 2001. The romantic drama, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, was a remake of his own Tamil film Minnale released in the same year.
A couple of years ago, rumours surfaced online that the makers of the film were planning to make a sequel.
In 2020, Madhavan refuted the rumours of the sequel to RHTDM.The 3 Idiots actor took to Twitter to state that he does not have any idea about the sequel to the classic love saga released years ago.
"#RHTDM ..Guysss ...been reading rumours about the sequel .. and hoping it's true-cause I have no idea about this," he tweeted.
He further went on to joke that both he and her co-actor Dia Mirza are much older now as compared to when the original film was released in 2001 and he wished that the script of the film be "age-appropriate" for them in case of a sequel.
With the film, Mirza made her Bollywood debut. Songs like Sach Keh Raha Hai, Dil Ko Tumse and Zara Zara are being loved by the audience to date.
