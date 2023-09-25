'Protect this beautiful love': Priyanka Chopra shares heartfelt note for newly-weds Parineeti and Raghav Chadha

Published: Mon 25 Sep 2023, 2:15 PM Last updated: Mon 25 Sep 2023, 2:16 PM

The much-anticipated celebrity wedding of the year took place on Sunday, drawing attention from across the globe. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, whose love story has been making headlines, graciously offered a glimpse into their special day to their friends, family and fans. The couple tied the knot on Sunday, September 24, in a lavish Udaipur wedding.

Despite not being able to attend her sister wedding, Priyanka Chopra, who's Parineeti's cousin, had previously showered her blessings in a post shared by the newlyweds. Now, the actor has penned a heartfelt message for the newlyweds, welcoming Raghav into the Chopra family and wishing the couple a joyous married life as they tied the knot.

“Picture perfect.. sending so much love to the newly weds on their special day! Welcome to the Chopra family @raghavchadha88 … hope you’re ready to dive into the crazy with us."

"Tisha you are the most beautiful bride ever.. we’re sending you and Raghav all the love and blessings for a lifetime of happiness. Take care of each other and protect this beautiful love. Love you little one. @parineetichopra,” wrote Priyanka, in a post shared on her Instagram.

