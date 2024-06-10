Priyanka Chopra spotted on beach with daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 1:00 PM

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra Jonas took some time out of her busy shooting schedule to spend with her daughter, Malti Marie.

The star, who is in Australia for her upcoming project, The Bluff, posted a video of the outing on social media.

In the video, Malti, who is dressed in a blue dress and pink hat, can be seen running around and playing with sand.

Chopra Jonas, meanwhile, wears a white outfit with black cover up, hat and sunglasses.

The clip also shows Mama Malti written on the sand.

Sharing the video, Chopra Jonas wrote, "Sundays like this. Grateful."

As soon as the video was uploaded, fans and industry members flooded the comment section.

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu wrote, "Doll."

One of the users wrote, "Awww Malti she is so adorable and getting so tall and beautiful tan."