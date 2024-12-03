Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate 6th wedding anniversary

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, marked their sixth wedding anniversary on December 1, with a special treat for their daughter, Malti Marie.

The family spent their day in New York, enjoying a private screening of the recently released Moana 2, Malti's "favourite" movie.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Chopra Jonas shared a series of photos from the memorable day.

The first image captured a bathroom selfie, followed by a cosy table setup with chocolates, a Moana poster, and pizza boxes.

Although Malti's face was not visible in the photos, Chopra Jonas gave glimpses of the toddler enjoying the film, including a shot of her walking into the theatre.

There was also a heartwarming image showing Malti and her friends sitting together, their backs to the camera, engrossed in the movie.

In her post, she expressed her joy, writing, "What a special treat on our anniversary. Malti's favourite Moana with our friends and family. Moana 2 is so much fun!! Thank you @disney @disneyanimation for the amazing screening. All the kids had the best time. In theaters now @nickjonas."