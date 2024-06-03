Priyanka Chopra goes partying on yacht with daughter, 'The Bluff' team

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 2:58 PM Last updated: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 4:39 PM

Priyanka Chopra believes in forming connections with her co-stars. Her latest post on Instagram is a proof of this fact.

On Monday, the Quantico star dropped a video in which she can be seen having a gala time on a yacht with the team of her upcoming project, The Bluff, and her daughter, Malti Marie. The video is a compilation of photos from the outing.

In the caption posted alongside the video, she wrote: "When I start a new project it's really important for me to know that the people that come together to make it are top notch. We spend so much time together, away from our families and homes, thinking, eating and breathing the art we're contributing to. It becomes so much easier when everyone you're surrounded by is full of joy, dedication and the absolute best at their craft. This feels like that. Here's to new beginnings. Thank you Frank E Flowers and @therussobrothers @amazonmgmstudios for bringing together an incredible bunch of people. Looking forward to the next 3 months here down under. #TheBluff."

On Friday, Chopra took to Instagram to share a picture of her script and expressed excitement about the shoot.

The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers, is set in the 19th-century in the Caribbean. The story follows a former pirate (played by Chopra) who must protect her family when her past catches up to her. The movie is produced by Russo Brothers' banner, AGBO Studios, and Amazon MGM Studios.

Chopra is also a producer on the film. This will be her second project with The Russo Brothers after she starred in their Amazon Original series, Citadel.