Priyanka Chopra celebrates the end of Hollywood writer’s strike

Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 11:39 AM

After marathon negotiations and meetings spanning multiple consecutive days, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the labor group representing studios and streaming platforms have finally reached a tentative agreement on a new contract. This breakthrough could bring an end to a historic 146-day writers' strike that has disrupted the entertainment industry.

The strike has led to delays and disruptions in the production of movies and TV shows. The news of the agreement was met with celebrations in Hollywood, with celebrities like Priyanka Chopra expressing their joy and optimism for the industry's future.

Priyanka Chopra, known for her role in The Citadel, took to Instagram to commend the unified stance of the parties involved. She also expressed hope that this positive momentum could help resolve the ongoing discussions involving SAG-AFTRA.

While the exact details of the new contract remain undisclosed, the agreement impacts around 11,500 WGA members. The deal is set to last for three years and is pending final approval by WGA members.

Negotiations took place over five consecutive days, preventing them from surpassing the longest strike in the union's history, which occurred in 1988 and lasted 154 days.

The tentative agreement is expected to allow the resumption of projects like Priyanka Chopra's Heads of State, a Prime Video film co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena, and directed by Ilya Naishuller. Additionally, she is set to star alongside Chris Pratt in Cowboy Ninja Viking.

