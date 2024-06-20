Pride & Prejudice actor Donald Sutherland dies aged 88

His mantra is to ‘keep your head down and focus on work’
Donald Sutherland, the enigmatic actor whose lengthy career encompassed films including The Dirty Dozen and Pride & Prejudice, has died, his son said Thursday. He was 88.
"With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away," actor Kiefer Sutherland wrote on X.
"I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."
He also starred in The Hungry Games and in 2017 received the Academy Honorary Award.
