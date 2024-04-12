Popular K-pop singer dies at 30, police investigating cause

9-day Eid Al Fitr break: Staying back in UAE? 10 fun family activities to enjoy this week
A South Korean singer has passed away at the age of 30. Park Bo Ram died "late at night on April 11", her agency said in a statement.
Xanadu Entertainment said in a statement that "the funeral will be held after consulting with the bereaved family." The cause of her death is still being investigated by authorities, the agency said in the same statement.
The singer was reportedly planning a comeback for her 10-year anniversary as a professional singer.
Park Bo Ram gained recognition following her appearance on the show Superstar K2 in 2010. Her debut came in 2014 with the release of the song 'Beautiful'. Notable among her repertoire are hits like 'Sorry' and 'Dynamic Love' and "Celepretty" Additionally, she lent her vocals to several tracks for the 2015 K-drama Reply 1988, further enhancing her musical portfolio.
