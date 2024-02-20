UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Popular Hindi TV, web series actor Rituraj Singh dies at 59

He passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest and had been hospitalised recently

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: X
Photo: X

Published: Tue 20 Feb 2024, 11:03 AM

Last updated: Tue 20 Feb 2024, 11:04 AM

TV actor Rituraj Singh passed away last night in Mumbai at the age of 59, a close friend of the late actor Amit Behl confirmed to ANI.

The TV actor was suffering from pancreatic disease and was hospitalised recently. He has passed after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Actor Arshad Warsi took to X to pay tribute and wrote, "I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor... will miss you brother..."

Film director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to X and wrote, "Rituraj, my friend, how did you make it even possible? 'Kitna baaki tha...' [So much more was left] Artists never die. Om Shanti."

Notably, Rituraj has appeared in several television shows, including 'Hitler Didi,' 'Shapath,' 'Aahat,' 'Adaalat,' and 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' among others.

Apart from TV shows, he also worked in some movies, including, 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' where he played Badri's father, and starred in 'Satyameva Jayate 2' among others.

He was seen in 'Yaariyan 2' where he played the role of Shikhar, a team member.

He was also seen in web series including, 'Indian Police Force,' ' Made in Heaven,' 'Bandish Bandits,' among others.

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment