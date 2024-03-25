Playing Atal ji helped me become more democratic from within: Actor Pankaj Tripathi

Published: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 11:19 PM

In the realm of cinema, there are certain roles that call out to actors not only for their significance in storytelling, but also for the weight of the character's legacy they carry. Pankaj Tripathi, known for his nuanced performances, was drawn to such a role in the 2024 Hindi biographical film Main Atal Hoon, where he embodied the persona of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Tripathi's portrayal of Vajpayee, a revered figure in Indian politics known for his statesmanship and poetic sensibilities, went beyond mere mimicry or tonality. Instead, the actor delved deep into the essence of the man, seeking to understand his inner workings and thought processes. For Tripathi, it was not about imitating Vajpayee's mannerisms or voice, but about capturing his true essence. "I have to perform with the true essence of Atal ji, not mannerism, mimicry, tonality or voice quality," Tripathi emphasised.

Preparation for this challenging role went beyond external mimicry; it required an exploration of Vajpayee's personal struggles, relationships, and multifaceted character. Tripathi found himself captivated by Vajpayee's democratic spirit, as he rose from rural India to the height of political power. "Like our tagline says, the poet, gentleman, statesman — he was an incredibly democratic person. Playing Atal ji helped me become more democratic from within," Tripathi shared.

Reflecting on the significance of being a part of a film that pays tribute to one of India's most beloved leaders, Tripathi expressed his belief in the enduring value of Main Atal Hoon. He saw the film not just as a cinematic tribute, but as a historical reference for future generations to understand Vajpayee's legacy and the values he personified.

Despite the challenge of condensing Vajpayee's life into a two-hour film, Tripathi emphasised the sincerity of the team's efforts in capturing the essence of the leader's journey. Despite inevitable omissions, the film remains a sincere attempt to capture Vajpayee's remarkable life and contributions to India.

Tripathi's journey into the heart of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's character was more than just an acting exercise; it was a personal exploration of democracy, inspiration, and the essence of leadership. As audiences immerse themselves in Main Atal Hoon, they are not simply witnessing a portrayal, but embarking on a journey of understanding and appreciation for one of India's most beloved leaders brought to life by an actor with sincerity and depth.

