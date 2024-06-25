E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor Tamayo Perry killed in Hawaii shark attack

'Hawaii Five-O' star was 49 years old

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 1:38 PM

Last updated: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 1:39 PM

A Hawaiian surfer who also acted on TV and in movies including Johnny Depp's Pirates of the Caribbean has died in a shark attack, authorities said.

Tamayo Perry, 49, died on Sunday at Malaekahana Beach on Oahu, moments after the encounter.


Perry played a buccaneer in the fourth instalment of the popular swashbuckling franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

He also appeared in the re-boot of Hawaii Five-O and in cult TV series Lost, which was largely filmed on the US archipelago, as well as in the 2002 surf movie Blue Crush.


In addition to his big and small screen appearances, Perry was a lifeguard and professional surfer.

Honolulu acting Ocean Safety chief Kurt Lager said as a lifeguard, Perry was "loved by all" on Oahu's north shore.

"Tamayo's personality was infectious, and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more," he said.

ALSO READ:



More news from Entertainment