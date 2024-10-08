'Picasso of pastry' on bringing his sweet art to Abu Dhabi

Pierre Hermé, the internationally acclaimed French pastry chef famously dubbed the "Picasso of Pastry" by Vogue USA, is bringing his world-renowned creations to Abu Dhabi for the first time.

The luxurious Rosewood Abu Dhabi on Al Maryah Island will host Hermé’s new venture at their Majlis, where guests can indulge in his legendary macarons and innovative desserts.

Known for redefining the art of patisserie, Hermé promises sweet surprises, with exquisite culinary offerings and live entertainment. In this exclusive Q&A, Hermé discusses his creative process, passion for pastry, and what guests can expect from his exciting new venture, Majlis by Pierre Hermé, in the UAE capital.

You’re often called the "Picasso of Pastry." How did this title come about, and what does it mean to you?

This title came from an article written by Jeffrey Steingarten back in 1994. He spent a week with me, observing how I work, and asked me questions from every angle. He called me the "Picasso of Pastry," and while it’s flattering, I don’t dwell on it. My focus is always on the work itself—exploring ingredients, techniques, and pushing boundaries. Audacity plays a key role in my creations; I’m constantly curious and inspired by everything around me.

Pain Perdu Inf Vanille, one of the many desserts at Majlis by Pierre Hermé

Speaking of your creations, your macarons are world-famous. What’s the secret behind their enduring popularity?

With macarons, I strive for what I call "infinity"—taking one flavour and pushing it to its best possible expression. It’s about refining the balance of taste, texture, and aroma. I create new flavours every season, like this autumn’s macaron with tomato leaves or another with rose, caramel, and amber. But behind the creativity is precision. Every recipe is very exact, whether it’s sweetness, sourness, or texture—it all has to be meticulously balanced.

When it comes to desserts, what do you think makes a dish truly exceptional?

The key is attention to detail. It’s about using the best quality ingredients, being precise with the process, and pouring passion into each creation. We also work hard to ensure that every one of our chefs, whether in Paris, Japan, or Abu Dhabi, can replicate the exact quality of the original recipe. This consistency is a challenge, but it’s essential to maintaining our standards.

What excites you most about your new venture at Rosewood Abu Dhabi?

What’s exciting is being able to bring something new to Abu Dhabi’s culinary scene. The goal is to offer a unique experience through our pastries, the service, and the overall environment. It’s about adding something that didn’t exist here before, elevating the gastronomic offerings of the hotel, and creating a perfect experience for guests.

What can guests expect at the Majlis in Rosewood Abu Dhabi?

Guests can enjoy a variety of my signature pastries. We also offer savoury options, such as a ceviche and lobster rolls. Our menu is diverse, giving guests the opportunity to experience both the sweet and savoury sides of my culinary work.

Majlis by Pierre Hermé also serves savoury bites such as the Croque Monsieur

You've worked across the globe. What are some challenges you face when opening outlets in new regions like the UAE? One of the main challenges is sourcing the right ingredients. We import many items from France to ensure the quality is the same as in our Paris locations. For example, the macarons and chocolates are produced in France and shipped here. Thankfully, the UAE has a strong food scene, so finding certain ingredients is easier than in other countries. What advice would you give to aspiring pastry chefs? My advice is simple: be curious, work hard, and never stop learning. Working in a pastry kitchen is like studying in school—you have to go deep into understanding the ingredients, techniques, and details. It's not enough to follow recipes; you need to fully grasp the "why" behind each element. And most importantly, don't be shy—be bold in your creativity. Being the fourth generation in your family, you've been in the pastry business for a very long time. What has kept you going all these years? Passion. I never feel like I'm working. It's all about pleasure for me—creating pastries, experimenting with flavours, and seeing the joy it brings to people. That's what drives me every day.