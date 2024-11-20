Photos: One Direction stars join mourners at Liam Payne's funeral in UK

Family and friends of One Direction star Liam Payne, who died last month after falling from a Buenos Aires hotel room, gathered for his funeral in Britain on Wednesday.

Payne's former bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson were among mourners at the private service at St Mary's Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, just outside London.

Photo: AFP file

Photo: AFP file

Photo: AFP file

Harry Styles departs after the funeral of former One Direction singer Liam Payne. Photo: Reuters file

Louis Tomlinson departs after the funeral of former One Direction singer Liam Payne. Photo: Reuters file

Photo: Reuters file

Photo: Reuters file

Former One Direction band member Niall Horan arrives to attend the funeral service of the late One Direction singer Liam Payne. Photo: AFP file

Zayn Malik arrives to attend the funeral of former One Direction singer Liam Payne. Photo: Reuters file

A picture taken on November 20, 2024 shows the church where the funeral service of the late One Direction singer Liam Payne is set to take place, to the west of London. Photo: AFP file

The late singer's girlfriend Kate Cassidy also attended, as did his former partner, the Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Tweedy.

Kate Cassidy. Photo: Reuters file

Cheryl Tweedy. Photo: AFP file

Simon Cowell (R) and Lauren Silverman. Photo: AFP file

Actor and comedian James Corden. Photo: Reuters file

Harry Styles and actor and comedian James Corden depart after the funeral of former One Direction singer Liam Payne. Photo: Reuters file

Singer Nicola Roberts. Photo: Reuters file

Around a dozen fans watched on from behind a nearby cordon as guests hugged each other before walking past floral tributes into the 12th century church to pay their final respects to the singer.

Payne's coffin arrived in a white horse-drawn hearse topped with floral tributes spelling the words "Son" and "Daddy" followed by his parents.

Pallbearers carry the coffin of the late One Direction singer Liam Payne, ahead of his funeral service at a church in the Home Counties. Photo: AFP file

The Horse-drawn carriage carrying the coffin of the late One Direction singer Liam Payne, arrives ahead of his funeral service at a church in the Home Counties. Photo: AFP file

Coffin of former One Direction singer Liam Payne arrives for the funeral at St. Mary's Church in Amersham. Photo: Reuters file

Photo: AFP file

Photo: Reuters file

Payne was found dead on October 16 after falling from the balcony of his third-floor room at the Casa Sur Hotel in the Argentinian capital.

His death, aged 31, prompted a global outpouring of grief from family, former bandmates and fans with thousands gathering in cities around the world to offer condolences.

Karen and Geoff Payne, parents of former One Direction singer Liam Payne, react as their son's coffin arrives for the funeral. Photo: Reuters file

Karen and Geoff Payne, parents of former One Direction singer Liam Payne. Photo: Reuters file

Payne shot to stardom as a teenager alongside Styles, Horan, Tomlinson and Malik after the band were formed on hit UK talent show "The X Factor" 14 years ago.

Payne died from "multiple traumas" and "internal and external haemorrhaging" after the fall from the hotel, a post-mortem examination found.