Photos: Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh’s Dubai ‘dinner vibe’ is too good to miss

Indian actress Rakul Preet Singh and her brother Aman Preet Singh are having a great time in Dubai. The two are holidaying in the emirates.
From a day by the beach to channelling her inner mermaid, Rakul’s Dubai travel album is sugar, spice and everything nice.
Now, the actress allowed us to take a look at her “dinner vibe” in Dubai. Rakul and her brother are staying at the Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort.
In one of the photos, we can see the bubble dining set-up that also gives a breathtaking view of the Palm Jumeirah shores.
Rakul has also shared some photos of her delectable indulgences. First up was a platter of prawns, served with vegetables. “Yum,” read the caption.
The Bollywood actress enjoyed a plate of egg-fried rice next. Rakul said the photo “doesn’t do justice to how tasty the veggies [vegetable] egg fried rice (black and white rice) was!”
Here are some glimpses of Rakul having a fun time with her brother:
Before this, Rakul shared a set of super cute pictures of herself on Instagram. For her day out in Dubai, the actress picked an easy breezy multi-colour printed dress with white shoes. Referring to Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone’s 2016 hit film La La Land, Rakul wrote, “In lala land”, and added "#familyvacay".
On the work front, Rakul was last seen in I Love You. The film also starred Pavail Gulati and Akshay Oberoi. I Love You, directed by Nikhil Mahajan, was released on June 16. It was co-produced by Gaurav Bose, Sunir Kheterpa, and Jyoti Deshpande.
Rakul will be next seen opposite Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.
