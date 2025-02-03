Peugeot 3008 launches, Soueast Motor comes to the UAE: What's happening in the automotive world?

All-new Peugeot 3008 and 5008 SUVs

2024 was the busiest year yet. We witnessed the entry of several new brands into the Middle East market, the release of numerous new and refreshed models, the inauguration of showrooms, and an overarching change in the automotive landscape. Expectedly, the first month of 2025 has been equally dramatic, and here are some of the announcements that have come our way.

French automaker Peugeot has unveiled the all-new 3008 and 5008 SUVs for the Middle East at an exclusive event at Nikki Beach, Dubai. Both models showcase the brand’s new design language, advanced technology, and versatility, embodying “Allure, Emotion, and Excellence.”

The Peugeot 3008 features an aerodynamic fastback silhouette, claw-inspired lighting, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it offers the Panoramic i-Cockpit with a floating, curved 21-inch HD screen, genuine nappa leather for the GT variant, and dual 10-inch displays with jacquard fabric seats for the Allure variant. Advanced safety and driver-assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go and the VisioPark 360° system, are also available. The new Peugeot 5008 shares much of the 3008’s styling but caters to the seven-seater SUV segment with a longer body and modular seating. It also features the Panoramic i-Cockpit, with options split between the Allure and GT variants.

Both SUVs come with a turbocharged 1.6-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine producing 180 PS and 300 Nm, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. An all-electric powertrain will join later this year with the e-3008 and e-5008, delivering 320 PS and 509 Nm of torque to all four wheels. Pricing starts at Dh125,000 for the 3008 Allure and Dh150,000 for the GT, while the 5008 ranges from Dh132,000 to Dh160,000.

As part of the launch, we drove the 3008 in a convoy to Love Lake at Al Habtoor Polo Club and Love Lakes, Al Qudra. The exterior impresses with edgy styling, claw-inspired lighting, and a floating-points grille. Inside, the stylish cabin exceeds its price tag with quality plastics, fabric-trimmed upholstery, and digital tech, though rear space felt limited. On the road, the turbo 4-pot felt willing without being quick, even with three on board. But it will be interesting to see how the 5008 performs with seven passengers onboard.

UD Trucks presence grows in GCC and African Markets

Leading Japanese commercial vehicle provider UD Trucks reported a 26 per cent sales increase across the Middle East, East, and North Africa (MEENA) in 2024, solidifying its status as the region’s fastest-growing truck brand while expanding in East Africa and enhancing aftersales services.

Sales surged 50 per cent in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, reflecting a strong value proposition. In Saudi Arabia, UD Trucks saw significant growth in heavy-duty infrastructure projects and strengthened its role in waste management and city distribution. The brand is now a key player in the UAE, leads Qatar’s heavy-duty segment, and supports major projects like the North Field Expansion (NFE). Strong demand continues in Oman and Kuwait, while in Iraq, UD Trucks aids essential services in Babil.

In 2024, UD Trucks re-entered Kenya with Isuzu East Africa, launching the Quester and Croner models in Mombasa and Nairobi. The brand also debuted in Egypt with GB Auto, offering sustainable transport solutions.

Beyond sales, UD Trucks supports customers with over 1,000 trucks under service agreements, providing tailored solutions for construction and waste management. Major service centre upgrades were completed in Qatar, Bahrain, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi to ensure seamless support. The brand also delivered 1,300+ hours of technical training, 1,600+ hours of commercial training, and 1,200+ hours of systems training in 2024, helping the Zahid Tractor team secure second place in the global Gemba Challenge. Additionally, events like the Driver Guard Series in Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain, along with the Extra Mile Challenge in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Qatar, highlight UD Trucks’ commitment to driver well-being.