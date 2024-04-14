Paris Hilton on attending Coachella since her teens

Published: Sun 14 Apr 2024, 5:59 PM

American media personality Paris Hilton recalled her experience of attending the music festival Coachella, reported People.

The 23rd Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Coachella 2024 is taking place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

"I was going years ago when nobody even hardly knew about it," said Paris.

"I used to live in the desert. I went to high school there for ninth grade," she added, "so I've been going there for a long time."

Much has changed for the actress and mother of two since then, but not her commitment to attending her favourite event. This year, she'll be heading to the desert for what she says will be her first party since having her and husband Carter Reum's second child, daughter London, in November.

"My schedule is so insane, I don't even go out any more," said Hilton, also a mother to son Phoenix. "I haven't been to a party besides my birthday party at my house in a long time, so it'll be fun. I'm excited about that."

She's also gearing up to party. "I cannot wait to see No Doubt," she said of the hit 90s band reuniting on stage. "I love Gwen Stefani. She's such an icon and I've been obsessed with her music since I was a teenager. I was DMing her yesterday letting her know how excited I am to see her perform."

Though she's excited to spend her nights seeing Stefani perform alongside headliners Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, and Tyler the Creator, Hilton adds that her daytime activities at Coachella will be unlike anything she's ever done before.

"I love being with my babies, so I'm going to enjoy the daytime with them," she said of her little ones who along with Reum will be travelling with her to Indio and kicking back in the room.

"Phoenix loves being in the pool," she added. "London just went into the pool for the first time when we were in St. Baarts for Easter and she loves being in the water just like her big brother. So I'm excited to just have family barbecues and things during the day. It's definitely going to be way more chill than any of my other Coachella because I'll just be wanting to come home to my babies the whole time."

One thing that will stay the same is Hilton's love of festival fashion. "I love getting my Coachella looks together," she says of working with longtime stylist Sammy K. "This year I definitely planned a cowboy core outfit inspired by Beyonce, which I'll be wearing Saturday. And I'm excited to wear my blinged-out headphones."

Talking about her favourite look over the years, "One of my favourites was this neon pink outfit that I got at Dolls Kill," she said. "And then there was this neon yellow dress that was so gorgeous that Michael Costello custom-made for me with space buns and matching neon glasses. I had so many just iconic, epic looks."

