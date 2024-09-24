Paris Fashion Week: Kendall Jenner, Alia Bhatt, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turn heads on the runway

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 11:16 AM Last updated: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM

On Monday, September 23, the personal care brand L'Oréal Paris held the Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris event at the Place de l'Opéra in Paris, France. Several stars graced the dazzling including Eva Longoria, Cara Delevingne, Jane Fonda, and Kendall Jenner who walked on the ramp.

Kendall Jenner

This year's event emphasised 'women's empowerment, inclusion, and sisterhood' with the theme 'Walk Your Worth'.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made waves on the runway with her association with L'Oréal Paris, showcasing her signature look. She looked stunning in a satin gown by Mossi, complemented by a bold red lip.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan