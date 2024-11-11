Parineeti's birthday message for hubby is all about love

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra (Photo by AFP)

Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra's latest post on Instagram is dedicated to her husband, politician Raghav Chadha.

As it's Raghav's birthday on Monday, she penned a love-filled note for her husband, thanking him for teaching her "how to be strong, the value of emotional stability and the true meaning of respect and love."

Fondly addressing Raghav as "Ragaii", she wrote, "Happiest bday my Ragaii. Your grace, honesty, patience and maturity make me wanna be a better person every day. You graciously lead me and teach me how to be strong, the value of emotional stability and the true meaning of respect and love. I promise to never stop learning from you."

"Everyone around me says it because its true, 'they dont make gentlemen like you anymore'. I'm glad God gave me the best one of them all (Also in the middle of all this classiness, how are you actually the biggest jokester and goofball of all?? #ChupaRustam)," she added.

Reacting to the post, actor Shilpa Shetty commented, "Too cute."

"How adorable," a user wrote.