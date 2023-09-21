Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Photos of star couple from pre-wedding ceremony go viral

Published: Thu 21 Sep 2023, 8:44 AM

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha, who are all set to tie the knot in Udaipur, are in the capital for their pre-wedding rituals.

The pictures of the couple from their 'ardas' (prayer ritual) have gone viral on social media. While Parineeti looked gorgeous in her pink-shaded suit, Raghav complemented her in a pink-beige ensemble.

Parineeti completed her look with chandelier earrings and a dupatta. In one of the pictures, the stunning couple can be seen holding each other’s hands while posing with the guests. In another photo, they can be seen seeking divine blessings.

Previously, Parineeti and Raghav were spotted offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Earlier the duo visited Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The duo exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala house in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones. The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Before their engagement, both Raghav and Parineeti had kept mum about their relationship. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The couple was recently spotted scouting for locations for weddings in Udaipur, hinting that they will follow in her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' footsteps and tie the knot in a lavish wedding in Rajasthan.

Reportedly, the couple will tie the knot in Rajasthan. Wedding festivities will take place on September 23 and 24, as per several reports.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. She also has ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ along with Akshay Kumar in her kitty.

