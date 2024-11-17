Pamela Anderson reflects on her role in 'The Last Showgirl'

Pamela Anderson has shared her deep connection with The Last Showgirl, a drama she said represents an opportunity she's been waiting for her entire life. The film is directed by Gia Coppola.

During a conversation at 'Contenders Los Angeles' event, the actress described the project as the first script she's ever read that felt truly meaningful, as per Deadline.

"It was such a relief to ... be able to do a real film," Anderson said, reflecting on her experience working on the project.

"I mean, this is the first script I ever read that was a good one. No one was giving me scripts like this. ... So I just poured everything I could into it because I thought, 'What if this is the only film I ever get to do?'," she said as per Deadline.

The Last Showgirl tells the story of Shelley, a veteran Las Vegas performer played by Anderson, who faces an existential crisis after her long-running show is abruptly cancelled.

The film, written by Kate Gersten, explores the harsh realities faced by showgirls and the often-overlooked labour behind the world of entertainment.

For Anderson, the role has been transformative. "I feel like I can breathe now," she said. "I needed to do this for my soul. I wanted to know what I was made of [and] I'm still looking because I hope this is just the tip of the iceberg, and I feel like I've just begun."

The film, she added, provided her with an opportunity to truly showcase her acting abilities and allowed her to connect with her inner self in ways she hadn't expected.