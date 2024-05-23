Palestinian films 'more important than ever', directors say in Cannes

Palestinian film director Rashid Masharawi and Tunisian actress Dorra Zarrouk pose at an event to support Gaza, in Cannes

Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 12:41 PM Last updated: Thu 23 May 2024, 12:42 PM

Veteran Palestinian film director Rashid Masharawi was abroad when the Gaza war broke out last year, so he decided to hand over the camera to other filmmakers still inside the besieged territory.

"They are the story" of Masharawi's project, which he presented at the Cannes Film Festival in France, more than seven months after the conflict erupted.

"They were fighting to protect their lives, their families, to search for food, for wood to make a fire," said Masharawi

The result is a collection of short films called Ground Zero recounting the Israeli bombardment of Gaza and ensuing humanitarian disaster from the perspective of civilians on the ground.

In one, a mother displaced by the conflict plops her daughter in a large white bucket and, with a clean Turkish coffee pot, gently pours water over her to bathe her.

In another, a man recounts his 24-hour ordeal under rubble after the building he was in collapsed.

Masharawi directed the 20 teams in Gaza from abroad -- a process he described as "very, very, very difficult".

"Sometimes we needed to wait one week to 10 days just to be in contact with somebody, or just to have internet to upload material," said Masharawi, who was born in Gaza.

At other times, teams were busy searching for a tent, finding insulin for a director's mother, or "an ambulance to go and save some kids".

The films are part of several Palestinian tales screening at the festival, including Mehdi Fleifel's Athens-set refugee drama To A Land Unknown.

Thousands of miles away from the conflict, Israel's pavilion in Cannes is promoting its filmmaking. Palestinian cinema does not have its own tent at the event, but Algeria has made space for its filmmakers at the other end of the international market in Cannes.

"Our narrative and storytelling is more important than ever," Norway-based Palestinian director Mohamed Jabaly said.

He finished filming his latest project, Life is Beautiful, just before the war started. A close friend who shot the last scene of the film has not survived the war.