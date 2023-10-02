First look: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan weds entrepreneur Salim Karim in intimate ceremony

Photos: Instagram

Published: Mon 2 Oct 2023

Renowned for her roles in Raees and Humsafar, Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has tied the knot with her beau Salim Karim. Numerous photographs and videos capturing the actress have surfaced online, revealing her marriage to the businessman.

Taking to Instagram, Mahira's manager, Anushay Talha Khan, shared a poignant video as Mahira gracefully proceeded down the aisle toward Salim. The clip also captured an emotional moment as the groom wiped away his tears. Salim, with heartfelt emotion, approached Mahira, lifting her veil with a warm embrace.

For this momentous occasion, Mahira donned a gentle pastel lehenga complemented by an exquisite veil and adorned herself with matching diamond jewellery. Salim, on the other hand, appeared in a dignified black sherwani, paired with a blue turban. The couple's wedding ceremony took place amidst the picturesque backdrop of Murree, Pakistan, in an outdoor setting.

