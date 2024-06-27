Listen: New song from Akshay Kumar's movie 'Sarfira'

These office essentials have day-to-night looks too
A new song from the upcoming movie Sarfira, starring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan, has dropped. It’s called Khudaya.
Khudaya, is an evocative qawwali that delves into the struggles of love and relationships.
Khan posted the video of the song on Instagram.
"For the love that stands by every Sarfira...#Khudaya song out now! Link in bio. #Sarfira landing in cinemas on 12th July, 2024," he captioned the post.
The song is sung by Suhit Abhyankar, Sagar Bhatia, and Neeti Mohan.
Mohan said, "Singing Khudaya has been an incredibly moving experience for me. The song's poignant lyrics and beautiful melody truly capture the essence of enduring love. I'm excited for everyone to feel the emotions we've poured into this qawwali."
Suhit Abhyankar reflects on the creative process, "Composing and singing Khudaya has been a journey of deep emotional exploration. This qawwali holds a special place in my heart, and I hope it resonates with listeners as much as it did with us while creating it."
Directed by Indian National Award-winner Sudha Kongara, known for critically acclaimed works like Irudhi Suttru and Soorarai Pottru, the film promises to deliver a compelling narrative set against the backdrop of India's start-up culture and aviation industry.
Sarfira is out in the UAE on July 12.
