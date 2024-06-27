Listen: New song from Akshay Kumar's movie 'Sarfira'

Actor Akshay Kumar (Photo by PTI)

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 4:03 PM

A new song from the upcoming movie Sarfira, starring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan, has dropped. It’s called Khudaya.

Khudaya, is an evocative qawwali that delves into the struggles of love and relationships.

Khan posted the video of the song on Instagram.

"For the love that stands by every Sarfira...#Khudaya song out now! Link in bio. #Sarfira landing in cinemas on 12th July, 2024," he captioned the post.

The song is sung by Suhit Abhyankar, Sagar Bhatia, and Neeti Mohan.

Mohan said, "Singing Khudaya has been an incredibly moving experience for me. The song's poignant lyrics and beautiful melody truly capture the essence of enduring love. I'm excited for everyone to feel the emotions we've poured into this qawwali."