Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh 'felt like a failure' for this reason

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh (Photo by AFP)

Actress Michelle Yeoh admitted to coping with feelings of failure over not having a baby.

The star of Everything Everywhere All at Once told BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour that her first marriage to businessman Sir Dickson Poon was partly "about having children, a next generation and all that".

The Oscar-winner said she had fertility treatment but that was unsuccessful.

"And I think the worst moment to go through is every month you feel like such a failure," she said.

"And then you go, why? And I think at some point you stop blaming yourself. I go, there are certain things in your body that doesn't function in a certain way. That's how it is.

"You just have to let go and move on. And I think you come to a point where you have to stop blaming you."

BBC reported the interaction between Woman’s Hour presenter Nuala McGovern and Yeoh, where she was asked about how long it took for her to reconcile with the fact she wouldn’t give birth. She replied: "Sometimes, honestly, I still think about it.

"I'm 62. Of course, I'm not going to have a baby right now, but the thing is we just had a grandchild.

"Then you feel you're still very, very blessed because you do have a baby in your life." Yeoh married French motor racing executive Jean Todt last year, and her stepson and his wife had a baby in January. Catch Yeoh next in the new film version of Wicked.