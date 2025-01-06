'Oogum Boogum Song' singer Brenton Wood passes away at 83

Brenton Wood the singer who sang Oogum Boogum Song and followed it with hit songs like Gimme Little Sign, died at the age of 83 at his home in Moreno Valley, CA on Friday, Deadline reported.

His managers Isabel and Manny Gallegos reportedly confirmed the news to multiple media outlets, saying Wood died peacefully in his sleep.

Brenton Wood shot to fame with The Oogum Boogum Song.

Born Alfred Smith on July 26, 1941, in Shreveport, LA, Wood was raised in San Pedro just south of Los Angeles. He began singing and playing piano at an early age. He signed with Brent Records and later Wand Records but was not able to produce a hit.

The singer then switched to Double Shot Records in Hollywood, where he recorded The Oogum Boogum Song.

According to Deadline, the track went Top 10 at L.A.'s leading Top 40 station KHJ-AM and dented the national Top 40 during the Summer of Love. It was then followed by his signature song Gimme Little Sign.

The song crashed the Billboard Hot 100 in August 1967 and peaked at No. 9 a few weeks later. After Wood performed it on the popular TV music series 'Top Of The Pops', it reached no. 8 in the UK Singles chart. It was reportedly among the few 1960s pop singles not to mention the actual title in its lyrics.