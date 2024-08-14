E-Paper

'Only Murders in the Building' season 4 trailer drops

Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis and Molly Shannon among guest stars

By ANI

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 11:21 AM

Hulu's hit series Only Murders in the Building is set to dazzle audiences with its fourth season, which promises to be the show's "starriest season yet".

The streaming platform released a new trailer on Tuesday, offering a sneak peek into the latest adventures of the trio of amateur sleuths — Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez).


The end of the third season left fans reeling from the death of Charles' friend and former stunt double, Sazz (Jane Lynch).

In the new season, the beloved characters will grapple with their grief while embarking on a high-profile trip to Hollywood.


The plot thickens as a film studio begins adapting their podcast into a movie, leading to a whirlwind of new mysteries and celebrity encounters.

Hulu has heralded this season as a particularly glamorous affair, with a roster of guest stars that reads like a who's who of Hollywood.

The trailer reveals a star-studded line-up including Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Molly Shannon, Richard Kind, Kumail Nanjiani, and Melissa McCarthy.

The trailer gives a glimpse into how Longoria, Levy, and Galifianakis will portray themselves as actors cast in the film adaptation of the podcast.

Viewers will also see Shannon in the role of a powerful Hollywood executive overseeing the movie project, and McCarthy as Charles' sister residing in Long Island, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The dynamic between the podcast team and their on-screen counterparts promises to be a highlight of the new season.

Additionally, the trailer previews the return of several familiar faces, including Lynch, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Michael Cyril Creighton, and even Meryl Streep, further amplifying the star power of the upcoming season.

Only Murders in the Building season 4 is set to premiere on Hulu on August 27, with new episodes available every Tuesday.

