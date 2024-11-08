'Once Upon A Time in Dubai' to launch in 2025

A musical set in Dubai is bound to be magical.

And when you have talent like Dubai-based French music producer Stéphane Boukris and composer Nazim Khaled working in tandem, it’s bound to score well with the audience.

“This is more than just a musical—it’s a celebration of Dubai’s incredible energy and global status. We are bringing together a world-class team and creating something truly unique that blends music, storytelling, and the spirit of this extraordinary city. We can’t wait to share this experience with audiences here and around the world. Something never seen before – one that’s exclusively made in Dubai, by the people of Dubai, for the rest of the world,” said Boukris, the man behind the Robin Hood musical that’s sold over 1 million tickets across Europe so far. “This is the first time a musical of this magnitude has been planned in the region, and we’re certain this will go a long way in reshaping Dubai’s cultural landscape.”

The play, out in December 2025, tells the story of Will, a young artist who moves from London to Dubai to reunite with his partner, Sophia, and pursue his dream of producing a musical extravaganza.