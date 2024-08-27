Oasis announce worldwide reunion tour

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 12:31 PM Last updated: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 12:32 PM

British rock legends Oasis announced Tuesday they will reunite for a worldwide tour starting in the UK next year, as brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher ended an infamous 15-year feud.

The band behind hit songs like Wonderwall, Don't Look Back In Anger and Champagne Supernova, announced on X it will play gigs in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and the Irish capital, Dublin.

Formed in 1991 in Manchester and credited with helping create the Britpop era of the 1990s, it will be the first time Oasis have played together since 2009 after the Gallagher brothers fell out.

"The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised," Oasis said, as it announced the reunion alongside the first details of the tour.

It capped days of hints and fevered speculation the band was set to play again.

The tour will kick off over two nights at the Principality Stadium in the Welsh capital Cardiff from July 4, 2025, before gigs at Heaton Park in their hometown, Manchester.

It will then play London's Wembley Stadium in early August, Murrayfield Stadium in the Scottish capital Edinburgh before moving on to Dublin's Croke Park later that month.

"Their only shows in Europe next year, this will be one of the biggest live moments and hottest tickets of the decade," an online statement said.

"Plans are underway for Oasis Live '25 to go to other continents outside of Europe later next year."

Oasis have long been synonymous with '90s Britpop music, when it enjoyed a fierce rivalry with London band Blur, co-founded by Damon Albarn. The Manchester outfit were also notorious for public fights between Liam and Noel.

Sibling tensions came to a head during a spat in Paris during the Rock en Seine festival in 2009, when Liam broke one of Noel's guitars.

The brothers have not played together since the acrimonious split -- but both still regularly play their old band's hits to sold-out crowds.

Until now, they had largely communicated in public through taking swipes at each other on social media.

The reunion will take place 30 years after Oasis's 1995 album (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, which received international critical and commercial acclaim.