Now there's a film festival dedicated to Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan in The Buckingham Murders

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 2:41 PM

A film festival is celebrating Kareena Kapoor Khan's contribution to Indian cinema.

This multi-city festival will pay tribute to the actor's illustrious career, and showcase some of her movies on the big screen.

Kapoor Khan on Monday took to Instagram and wrote, "The blood in my veins, the magic on screen... my job I love... the fire within... here's to the next 25 (red heart emoji). Thank you to @pvrcinemas_official & @inoxmovies for curating this beautiful festival... so humbled."

The Jab We Met star also shared the trailer of the film festival that was released. It features clips of characters played by her such as Geet from Jab We Met and Poo from Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Meanwhile, she is being lauded for her role in The Buckingham Murders, which is directed by Hansal Mehta.

They mysterious drama revolves around sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kapoor Khan) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar). She is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as Ekam.