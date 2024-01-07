Published: Sun 7 Jan 2024, 1:50 PM Last updated: Sun 7 Jan 2024, 2:00 PM

Actor Ranbir Kapoor says some people may have had issues with Animal, but the box office success that his latest release has received proves love for a film conquers everything.

Animal, a crime action drama, emerged as one of the highest grossing Hindi movies of 2023 despite being labelled as misogynistic and brutally violent by a section of viewers and critics.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film released on December 1. It earned over Rs9 billion worldwide.

Speaking at the success party of Animal on Saturday night, Ranbir Kapoor expressed gratitude to the director for making him part of his vision.

"I want to thank all of you for being here today to celebrate Animal. It is a film that a section of people had an issue with but I feel the kind of love, success and the numbers (it has received) proves that nothing goes beyond the love for a movie. Nothing goes beyond movies," the actor said at the event.

The success bash was attended by Reddy Vanga and Animal actors Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Prem Chopra, Suresh Oberoi, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Siddhant Karnick.

The director thanked the cast and crew of Animal for contributing towards the success of the film, set against the backdrop of a troubled father-son relationship.

"Every character was very special and striking in the film and it happened because of everybody's hard work. Thank you to the producer, lyricist, musicians, and thank you everyone," said Reddy Vanga, who courted controversy for his previous films Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh.

Deol, whose turn as the menacing mute gangster Abrar Haque became one of the highlights of Animal, credited Reddy Vanga for the film's success.

"It is all so amazing. All this couldn't have happened without Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He had this vision to create this film with conviction," he said.

Dimri, who essayed the role of Rannvijay's mistress Zoya in the film, echoed Deol's sentiments.

"I want to thank Sandeep sir from my heart for giving me this opportunity and believing in me," she said.

Anil Kapoor called leading lady Mandanna as the film's "lucky mascot".

"Film is a director's medium. It was Sandeep's vision. Rashmika is the lucky mascot. Pushpa and now Animal, always lucky. I told you Bobby that this will change your life," he added.

Ranbir's wife actor Alia Bhatt, mother-actor Neetu Singh, father-in-law filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, actors Vivek Oberoi, Radhika Madan and filmmakers Anees Bazmee, Farah Khan also attended the event.

Actor Halle Bailey welcomes first child with boyfriend DDG

Good News!! Hollywood actor Halle Bailey is now a mother. 'The Little Mermaid' actor welcomed her first baby with her boyfriend DDG, reported People.

The couple became parents to a baby boy.

Bailey announced the arrival of their baby boy on Instagram.

She posted a photo of her hand holding the tiny hand of her son with a gold bracelet etched with the name 'Halo.'

She captioned the picture, "even though we're a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo the world is desperate to know you."

Soon after she shared the post, her friends and fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Nicki Minaj commented, "Welcome to earth, Halo. We've been expecting you. congrats, mama!"

Actor Halle Berry commented, "Congratulations, Halle. Welcome to motherhood and welcome to the world baby Halo."

As per People, Bailey and boyfriend DDG have been dating for more than a year. The pair went Instagram official in March 2022 when the Zooted Music record label founder posted on the R&B singer's birthday.

The actress is private about her personal life, having never confirmed she was expecting a baby throughout her pregnancy.

Judith Light wins first Primetime Emmy for guest role in Poker Face

American actor Judith Light's win of her first Primetime Emmy at the 75th annual Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday night was a turning point in her career, according to People.

She won Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy or Musical for her role in Peacock's Poker Face.

The category also included Ted Lasso standouts Becky Ann Baker, Sarah Niles and Harriet Walter, as well as Quinta Brunson for her gig hosting Saturday Night Live and Taraji P. Henson for Abbott Elementary.

"What a way to start a new year!" Light exclaimed during her brief acceptance speech.

In addition to thanking her fellow nominees, Light--who won two Daytime Emmys in 1980 and 1981 for outstanding lead actress for her work on the ABC soap opera 'One Life to Life'--praised the creators of Poker Face for creating a memorable character in Irene Smothers, a resident of a retirement home and one half of a duo with S. Epatha Merkerson that had a taste for murder.

"This win is everything. It's about this Academy, which has acknowledged me in this way," she told the press afterwards. "I've been in the business a long time, so this is quite a gift. ... For so many areas of my life, it means so many different things."

This was Light's fifth Primetime Emmy nomination, having previously been nominated three times for outstanding supporting actress in Transparent, as well as outstanding guest actress in a comedy series in 2007 for Ugly Betty, reported People. ANI