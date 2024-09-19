Nicole Kidman was once 'insecure about looks'

Nicole Kidman (Photo by Reuters)

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 12:30 PM Last updated: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 12:31 PM

Actor Nicole Kidman is letting people into a secret: when she was younger, she was insecure about her looks.

In Hulu docuseries In Vogue: The 90s, the Oscar winner discusses the parameters of fashion in the 90s.

Kidman, who was regarded as one of the most promising young stars of the 1990s, was the next in line to don an item of clothing designed by designer John Galliano just for her to wear to the 1997 Oscars.

When Galliano approached her, the Hours actor recalled that there was a lot going on in her mind concerning her body image and how she felt about the dress that was specially created for her.

"Can you believe it?" Kidman said, adding, "My whole life, I wanted to be 5'2" and curvaceous and suddenly, being 5'11 and completely sort of skinny and flat-chested was like, 'Great, we can dress you.' "

Kidman also talked about how much she respected people who had established their own identities in the fashion industry.

"I grew up watching Audrey Hepburn and Katharine Hepburn and Grace Kelly, all these women whose style was created with the designers that they're affiliated with," said Kidman.