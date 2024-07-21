Nick Jonas celebrates 6th anniversary of proposal to Priyanka Chopra

Muhammad Ahmed Durrani will be competing at the Paris Olympics this year
Singer and actor Nick Jonas melted hearts on social media as he shared a nostalgic moment from his proposal to Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas six years ago.
The couple, who tied the knot in December 2018, continues to captivate fans with their love story.
In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Nick posted a photograph capturing a candid moment from the day he proposed to Priyanka.
The image shows Priyanka playfully hiding her face while proudly displaying the engagement ring, with Nick taking the selfie. Alongside the photo, Nick expressed his adoration for Priyanka, saying, "I asked the most amazing woman in the world to marry me 6 years ago today. Thank you for saying yes @priyankachopra."
Priyanka reciprocated the sentiment by resharing the post on her Instagram story, adding, "Can't believe it's been six years to this day."
The couple's fans flooded social media with messages of love and congratulations.
Since their wedding in 2018, Nick and Priyanka have continued to make headlines.
They welcomed their baby girl, Malti Marie, through surrogacy in January 2022.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has exciting projects in the pipeline.
She is set to star in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, as well as in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers, which also features actor Karl Urban.
The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.
ALSO READ:
Muhammad Ahmed Durrani will be competing at the Paris Olympics this year
Embrace the weekend with these fun-filled activities around the UAE
Tamannaah Bhatia has a cameo in the movie
Netflix topped all networks with 107 nominations
The Grammy-winning rapper is coming to the UAE this December
Chadha gave birth on July 16
The back-and-forth legal manoeuvre marks a continuation of tensions that have simmered since Jolie filed for divorce in 2016
Nora and Khalid Alherani's Instagram post goes viral