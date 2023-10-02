Virat Kohli flies home due to personal emergency amid Anushka's second pregnancy rumours

Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Team India on Sunday arrived at the Trivandrum Domestic Airport for its ODI World Cup warm-up fixture against the Netherlands sans Virat Kohli. According to news reports, the star batter took a detour from Guwahati and was absent from the squad.

Kohli took permission from the team management and left for Mumbai due to a personal emergency. According to Cricbuzz, a source from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the development, stating that Kohli is expected to join the team on Monday.

This change in the cricketer's itinerary coincides amid rumours circulating about his wife and Indian actress Anushka Sharma's pregnancy news. Various entertainment outlets in India reported that the power couple is expecting their second child and is currently awaiting an opportune moment to make an official announcement.

It is speculated that the actress has consciously maintained a low profile and restricted her public appearances to stay away from public scrutiny and prevent further speculation. While these rumours initially began circulating earlier, they gained considerable traction following Anushka's recent festival-related Instagram post, where she was seen saree-clad in all the photos.

Anushka and Kohli got married in 2017 and welcomed their daughter Vamika, in January 2021. Anushka will soon be seen in Chakda’Xpress, the biography of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

India's first warm-up match between against England was called off due to unfavorable weather conditions in Guwahati. They will have one more opportunity to test their playing XI against the Netherlands on Tuesday. India's opening match in the ICC World Cup 2023 is set to take place against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

India World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

