Royal wedding: Jordan King's nephew Talal El Saleh marries Danah Sishan

Several family members, including newlywed Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa attended the celebration

by Trends Desk Published: Wed 2 Aug 2023, 11:47 AM Last updated: Wed 2 Aug 2023, 12:44 PM

Talal El Saleh, the nephew of King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan, married Danah Sishan on Thursday, July 27 in Jordan. This was the third wedding in the Jordanian royal family this year. Their engagement was announced in November, last year, reported the Daily Mail.

Talal is the son of Princess Alia bint Al Hussein, King Abdullah's sister, and Sayyid Mohammed Al Saleh. His wedding was attended by several members of the Jordanian royal family, including newlywed Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, who got married in June this year.

Princess Alia has shared some pictures from her son’s wedding on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Talal and Danah are seen sitting at the table with Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa, and Princess Alia’s nephew, Aoun Juma.

“Praise be to God for family gatherings and good occasions. Left to right Princess Rajwa, Crown Prince Hussein, Aoun Juma, my nephew, my daughter-in-law Dana and son Talal.” Princess Alia wrote in the caption. She added, “May God Bless all our loved ones. Thank God for all the happy family occasions”.

In another photo, the princess is seen talking to Princess Rajwa, who wore an elegant Paco Rabanne pink dress for the occasion. The printed midi dress features a floral pattern and slender self-ties at the neck. It has a beautiful drape that accentuates its silhouette - gathered at the neckline and flared through the cuffs and hem.

Along with another priceless moment from the wedding, Princess Alia wrote, “With my beloved niece-in-law and nephews- Princess Rajwa, Crown Prince Hussein and Prince Hashem God Bless them all.”

ALSO READ: