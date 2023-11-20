Meet Erica Robin, first Pakistani contestant at Miss Universe

Published: Mon 20 Nov 2023, 2:00 PM Last updated: Mon 20 Nov 2023, 2:01 PM

Erica Robin, a Karachi-based model, has become the first Pakistani national to take part in the Miss Universe pageant. The 25-year-old reached the Top 20, from a pool of 84 participants, who competed at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant. The prestigious event was held in San Salvador, the capital of El Salvador, on November 18.

Robin belongs to the Christian community in Pakistan. She was crowned the “Miss Universe Pakistan” in September this year.

During the Miss Universe swimsuit round, Robin wore a light pink kaftan by Rubin Singer, while other contestants wore metallic swimsuits by the same designer.

For the national costume segment, Robin walked the stage in a richly embroidered black and magenta traditional ensemble. This outfit was named ‘Pehchaan’, meaning 'Identity' in English. As per Robin’s Instagram post, the outfit aimed to represent “the rich and diverse culture, history, and lifestyle of Pakistan”.

For the evening gown segment, Robin wore a bejewelled white gown by Amato Couture. She paired the form-fitting gown with a floor-length head veil.

In 2020, Erica started her career in modelling. She appeared in Diva Magazine Pakistan the same year.

A day after the pageant concluded, Robin shared a video from her Miss Universe journey and thanked her team for training her. In a gratitude-filled post, she also paid homage to her country and wrote, “To Pakistan - it’s an honour to represent you with modesty, respect and pride. I love you all!”

Robin was not the only unique participant in this year’s Miss Universe pageant. Jane Dipika Garrett, who represented Nepal, became the first plus-size contestant to take part in the event.

Additionally, Camila Avella of Colombia became the first married woman and mother to participate in the pageant since Miss Universe changed its rules in August 2022.

Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua was crowned as Miss Universe 2023. She is the first Nicaraguan to win this title.

ALSO READ: