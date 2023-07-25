Look: Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell's wife Vini shares pictures from her Tamil baby shower

The couple announced their pregnancy in May and disclosed that she is expecting a baby boy in September

By Web Desk Published: Tue 25 Jul 2023, 6:00 AM

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell and his wife Vini Raman are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their baby, as they prepare to embrace parenthood. Recently, the couple and their families celebrated the upcoming addition to their family by hosting a traditional baby shower for Vini.

Taking to Instagram, Vini dropped pictures from the "Valaikaappu" ceremony as the duo get ready to enter the parents club. Valaikaappu is a baby shower ceremony observed by women in Tamil Nadu, where they (pregnant woman) get blessed by other people.

In one of the pictures, Vini shared a glimpse of her bangles, which she wore for her bangle ceremony. She looked stunning in a turquoise blue-toned silk saree, and Glenn was seen donning a grey kurta (long Indian shirt).

The duo got married on March 27, 2022 in an intimate ceremony in both Hindu and Christian tradition. On May 11, the couple announced their pregnancy with a heartwarming post.

Vini shared a delightful snap of a baby's dungarees accompanied by a framed sonography picture, announcing her pregnancy and disclosing that she is expecting a baby boy in September 2023.

It comes after the glamourous couple suffered a heartbreaking setback when they previously tried to have a child. Vini said that her journey to becoming a mother has not been the easiest as she had experienced the pain and loss regarding fertility first-hand.

'Glenn & I are ecstatic to announce our rainbow baby is due September 2023,'Vini Raman posted with her husband tagged.

"It’s so important for us to acknowledge this journey has not been the smoothest or easiest. I know first hand how painful it can be to see posts like these wondering if and when your time will be. We send our love and strength to other couples who are struggling with fertility or loss," she wrote.

ALSO READ: