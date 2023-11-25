Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda shares pictures with Lin after wedding announcement

Fans filled the comment section with heart emojis as soon as they posted the pictures
Indian actor Randeep Hooda announced that he will tie the knot with Lin Laishram on November 29 in Imphal, Manipur, followed by a wedding reception in Mumbai on Saturday.
After announcing the date of their marriage, the couple shared a string of pictures from a Friday night event on their Instagram.
The joint post read, "#AboutLastNight."
In the picture, Lin wore a pink dress, while Randeep looked dapper in a white jacket that he teamed up with a white shirt, black pants, and a black bowtie.
Earlier, the 'Sarbjit' actor took to Instagram and announced that they will marry in Imphal on November 29.
The post included a card picture with a message written on it. The message read, "Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, We are getting married with the blessings from our families and friends."
"We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th Of November 2023, in Imphal, Manipur followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. In love and light, Lin and Randeep."
Notably, Lin made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the film 'Om Shanti Om' in which she gave a cameo appearance as Om Kapoor's friend. She has appeared in other Bollywood films including Mary Kom (2014) as Bem, Umrika (2015) as Udai's wife, Rangoon (2017) as Mema, Qaidi Band (2017), and Axone (2019) as Chanbi.
Randeep, on the other hand, made his debut with 'Monsoon Wedding', got a lot of popularity with films such as 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster', 'Rang Rasiya', 'Jism 2' and many more.
He will be seen in the film 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'. The project is a biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar.
Directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani, the film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films.'Pavitra Rishta' fame Ankita Lokhande will be seen opposite Randeep in the film.
Fans filled the comment section with heart emojis as soon as they posted the pictures
