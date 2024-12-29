New year, new iPhone? How to move from Android to iOS

The new year is a time for fresh starts, and for many, it’s the perfect moment to upgrade their tech. If you’re considering making the switch from Android to iOS, you’re not alone. Apple offers a unique blend of sleek design, seamless integration, and robust privacy features that appeal to millions. However, switching operating systems can be daunting. This guide will walk you through the transition, ensuring a smooth experience as you embrace iOS.

But first, here are two reasons why I would switch to an iPhone:

User Experience: The iOS interface is intuitive and consistent, making it an excellent choice for users who prioritise simplicity and reliability.

Ecosystem Integration: iOS offers unparalleled integration with Apple’s suite of devices, including the iPad, MacBook, and Apple Watch. Features like AirDrop, Handoff, and iCloud make managing your digital life effortless.

Preparing for the Switch

Before switching, ensure your Android data is backed up and organised. The following steps will prepare you for a seamless transition:

1. Back Up Your Android Data: Use Google Drive to back up contacts, calendars, and media. For additional files, consider cloud storage services like Dropbox or OneDrive.

2. Review App Compatibility: Check the availability of your favourite apps on the App Store. Most popular apps are available on both platforms, but you may need to purchase them again for iOS.

3. Organise Your Files: Transfer important documents to a cloud service accessible on iOS. Use apps like Google Photos to preserve your images and videos.

How to Transfer Data

Apple’s Move to iOS app simplifies the data migration process:

Start by enabling Wi-Fi on your Android device and plug both devices into power. Use a USB-C cable for faster data transfer, if available. Ensure your new iOS device has enough storage for all content, including items on your Micro SD card. Update Google Chrome on your Android device if transferring bookmarks.

Using the Move to iOS App

Start on Your iOS Device: Turn on your iPhone and follow the setup instructions. On the "Apps & Data" screen, choose Move Data from Android.

Set Up Move to iOS on Android: Download the Move to iOS app from Google Play or scan the QR code on your iPhone. Open the app, agree to terms, and follow prompts for permissions.

Connect Devices: Your iPhone will display a 6- or 10-digit code. Enter this code on your Android device. Join the temporary Wi-Fi network created by your iPhone.

Select Data to Transfer: Choose what to transfer: contacts, messages, photos, videos, files, WhatsApp data, and more. Tap Continue and wait for the transfer to complete. Finish Transfer: Once the progress bar on your iPhone finishes, tap Done on your Android device. Continue with the setup on your iPhone. Confirm all data was transferred. Some items, like music and PDFs, need manual transfer. Re-download your apps from the App Store. Compatible free apps may transfer automatically. Three tips for a Smooth Transfer 1. Leave both devices alone until the process completes. 2. Turn off settings on Android that might disrupt Wi-Fi, such as Smart Network Switch. 3. Restart devices if the transfer fails and try again. iOS may feel restrictive if you’re used to Android’s customisation. Spend time exploring Settings and experimenting with widgets. And before you know it, you will recommend others to make the switch. ALSO READ: Apple releases iOS 18.2: Here's what you can expect Beyond the gym: Mike Thurston on how AI and wearables are shaping peak performance