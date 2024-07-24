New Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon-starrer promises dramatic love saga

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 3:36 PM

The much-anticipated romantic comedy-drama Ghudchadi is all set to captivate audiences with its delightful blend of humour, romance, and drama.

The film's trailer, recently unveiled, offers a glimpse into the endearing world of intertwining love stories, set to stream on JioCinema Premium starting August 9.

Directed by Binnoy K. Gandhi, Ghudchadi features a stellar ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar, Parth Samthaan, and Aruna Irani.

The trailer unveils Parth Samthaan and Khushalii Kumar's characters who fall in love and decide to tie the knot. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt who plays the father of Parth's character in the movie, reunites serendipitously with his long-lost love, played by Raveena Tandon, who happens to be Khushalii's mother in the storyline.