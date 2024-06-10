New ‘Hunger Games’ prequel is in the works

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024

A new Hunger Games book titled Sunrise on the Reaping is expected to drop in 2025.

Sunrise on the Reaping, which is being written by the original Hunger Games author, Suzanne Collins, will then be adapted into a movie. According to Variety, the movie is expected to release in 2026.

Last November, fans saw the Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and Lionsgate said that there may be more instalents of the franchise. “The film opened an endless series of possibilities that Suzanne can go, and that [Lionsgate] can go with her,” Adam Fogelson, chairman of the studio’s motion picture group, was quoted as saying to Variety said at the time. Francis Lawrence is in talks to direct.



The prequel will be set in the fictitious world of Panem 24 years before the events of the Hunger Games saga and 40 years after The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.CT Desk