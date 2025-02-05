Netflix drops 'Emilia Perez' star Oscar bid over offensive posts: reports

Spanish actor Karla Sofia Gascon. Photo: AFP

Netflix has dropped Karla Sofia Gascon, the star of Emilia Perez, from its high-profile Oscars campaign and distanced itself from the best actress nominee over her offensive social media posts, Hollywood trade outlets reported on Tuesday.

Images of Gascon had adorned posters, billboards and advertisements for the musical film, which earned 13 Oscar nods — more than any other movie this year.

But that campaign has abruptly changed tack, after old social media posts were uncovered and widely shared last week in which Gascon made insulting statements.

Gascon also denigrated or mocked wide-ranging subjects, including diversity efforts, China and George Floyd, the Black man whose 2020 killing by police spurred massive protests.

The Spanish star, 52, initially apologised in a statement issued via Netflix and deactivated her account on X, formerly Twitter, but soon reversed course by defending herself publicly.

She told CNN she is "not a racist" and will not withdraw from Oscar contention, and blamed "cancel culture" in an Instagram post.

The Hollywood Reporter and Variety said streaming giant Netflix, which has invested heavily in hopes that Emilia Perez will provide its first best picture Oscar win, has now dropped Gascon from all campaign efforts.

A Netflix web page promoting the film "for your awards consideration" on Tuesday contained an image of Zoe Saldana, the movie's best supporting actress nominee.