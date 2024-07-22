Neena Gupta shares details on upcoming Bollywood film with Rakul Preet Singh

'Suits: LA’ to star Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor who relocates to Los Angeles to lead a struggling law firm
Veteran actor Neena Gupta's talent knows no bounds. In a career spanning over four decades, she has undoubtedly touched the audience's hearts with her versatile on-screen roles.
From her debut film Aadharshila in 1982 and bagging the National Award for Woh Chokri in 1994, to becoming a household name as an actor and director with the TV series Saans in the late nineties, Neena Gupta has always entertained the audience. In 2018, she saw a career resurgence by starring as a middle-aged pregnant woman in the comedy-drama Badhaai Ho, for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics). Since then, she has had a busy second innings for sure.
She recently gave the audience a stellar performance in Panchayat season 3. Interestingly, her kitty is filled with a few more big projects which will be released soon.
Speaking with ANI, Neena Gupta revealed that one of her upcoming projects includes a Malayalam series. She also talked about working with Rakul Preet Singh in the tentatively titled film Made in India.
'I have done a Malayalam series which will be out on Disney+ Hotstar very soon. Also, I have done a film with Rakul Preet Singh. So far, the film is called Made in India but it could be changed. I am also a part of the film Baa...it's with a dog," she shared.
Meanwhile, Neena Gupta on Sunday night won a trophy at Nexa Streaming Academy Awards for her film Mast Mein Rehne Ka.
ALSO READ:
'Suits: LA’ to star Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor who relocates to Los Angeles to lead a struggling law firm
Actor-musician's team comes to his defence
He was 94 years old
On the work front, Kapoor is currently involved in the
Muhammad Ahmed Durrani will be competing at the Paris Olympics this year
Embrace the weekend with these fun-filled activities around the UAE
Tamannaah Bhatia has a cameo in the movie
Netflix topped all networks with 107 nominations