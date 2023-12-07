Nancy Ajram, Black Eyed Peas: Abu Dhabi festival returns with stellar lineup of concerts

Published: Thu 7 Dec 2023, 11:40 AM Last updated: Thu 7 Dec 2023, 12:44 PM

Lebanese pop sensation Nancy Ajram, Egyptian singer Tamer Hosny and American group Black Eyed Peas are among the names headlining the entertainment lineup of the Mother of the Nation (MOTN) festival, which starts in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Held at the Abu Dhabi Corniche, the 24 days of exciting festivities are packed with loads of live music, including spectacular New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Here’s all you need to know about the amazing singers, some of the best from the Arab world, who will be in action over the next few weeks during the seventh edition of the festival.

Ajram with popular hits like ‘Ah W Noss’, ‘Akhasmak Ah’, and more will be performing on Saturday. A multi-platinum recording artist, she is one of the Middle East's foremost pop icons. The evening entertainment will be opened by local star DJ Aseel, who will delight audiences with tracks inspired by global icons like Tiesto, while Egyptian star Ramy Sabry will perform his hit singles including ‘Mabrouk Alina’, ‘Ghaly’ and ‘Ana Bansa Nafsy’.

On December 13, Grammy Award-winning Black Eyed Peas – will.i.am, Apl.de.Ap, and Taboo – will take the stage. The second-best-selling artist/group of all time for downloaded tracks, the trio has sold 35 million albums and 120 million singles worldwide.

On December 16, Taylor Swift tribute band ‘Let’s Sing Taylor’ calls on Swifties to join for a lively evening celebrating the songstress’ selection of tunes including covers from her Grammy-award-winning albums, Fearless, 1989 and Folklore.

On December 23, Grammy-nominated Syrian singer Rasha Rizk will bring her ethereal music to the stage. The artist, whose melodious voice is recognised from Arabic theme songs for popular cartoons, is set to take audiences on a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

On December 30, the dynamic Cairokee – a portmanteau of ‘Cairo’ and ‘Karaoke’ – promises a passionate performance that will resonate with every music lover. Also, prolific Palestinian-Jordanian rapper and singer El Far3i will entertain folk and hip-hop enthusiasts.

MOTN Abu Dhabi is pulling out all the stops for an extraordinary New Year's Eve, promising a blend of the finest tunes and rhythms of the year.

Tamer Hosny, one of the region’s most popular artists, will enthrall music lovers on December 31. Iraqi singer and composer Saif Nabeel, known for his emotive musical style, will share the stage.

The festival has been organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi) in partnership with event conceptualiser and producer Brag. The festival will be open daily from 4 pm to midnight from Friday to December 30, and from 4pm to 1am on December 31.

For further details visit www.motn.ae and to book tickets for concerts check www.ticketmaster.ae.

ALSO READ: