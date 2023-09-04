Nagarjuna praises former daughter-in-law Samantha Prabhu: 'She is a very good actress'

Nancy Ajram, Black Eyed Peas: Abu Dhabi festival returns with stellar lineup of concerts
Here’s all you need to know about the amazing singers, some of the best from the Arab world, who will be in action over the next few weeks at the event
In a heartwarming moment during the premiere of Bigg Boss Telugu 7, superstar and host Nagarjuna displayed genuine warmth and grace as he inquired about his former daughter-in-law, Samantha Prabhu. Vijay Deverkonda, Samantha's co-star in the film Kushi, was a guest on the show for promotional purposes. While some speculated that Samantha might have skipped the event to avoid meeting her ex-father-in-law, Nagarjuna surprised everyone with his kind words.
During the episode, as Vijay discussed the film, Nagarjuna asked about Samantha and why she wasn't present. Vijay revealed that Samantha was currently in the US, promoting Kushi and focusing on her health. He expressed optimism that she would soon join the promotional activities in India. In a touching moment, Nagarjuna praised both Vijay and Samantha, stating, "You are a fantastic actor. She is a very good actress, and you both together make for an amazing pair."
For those unfamiliar with the backstory, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was previously married to Nagarjuna's son, Naga Chaitanya. They decided to part ways in 2021 after four years of marriage, although the specific reasons for their separation remain undisclosed. Recent rumours have linked Nagarjuna to Shobhita Dhulipala.
Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition myositis last year, has chosen to take a year-long break from work to prioritize her health.
ALSO READ:
Here’s all you need to know about the amazing singers, some of the best from the Arab world, who will be in action over the next few weeks at the event
Perry mentioned in his memoir that the two 'dated for three months' around the time of her appearance on the sitcom
With temperatures dipping, it is the perfect time for barbecue and picnic with your loved ones
Make one or make them all, choice is yours
The cosplayers discuss the art of cosplay and the challenges that come with it
His co-stars from one of the longest-running television series paid tribute on social media
The experience is a must-see for anyone wanting to relive the magic and connect with the spirit of the King of Pop
The early release of the trailer, prompted by a leak online, came on the eve of Tuesday's scheduled first glimpse for GTA VI